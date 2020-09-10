A BOUTIQUE wine store offering private in-store shopping with a sommelier has just opened in York.

The Vices Archive is in a former Victorian Police Station in Fulford, offering more than 100 fine Italian wines, including limited editions that are otherwise hard to source in the UK.

The hand-selected collection includes red, white, rosé, sparkling and dessert wines as well as Champagnes and Giuseppe Gusti balsamic vinegar.

The full range of wines is available online or customers can book 45 minutes of complimentary private shopping time in store with sommelier Daniel Curro to take advantage of his expert advice.

Daniel will discuss the occasion customers are buying for, learn about likes and dislikes, tastes and preferences, answer questions and provide guidance, and offer a tasting sample to help people decide. Guest numbers are capped at a maximum of four persons per booking.

Daniel said: “I’m from Milan, the fashion capital of Italy. As a trained chef and AIS certified sommelier, I’ve worked in a range of leading restaurants and luxury hotels. We want to welcome more people to experience fine wines.

"But it’s not just about the label. It’s the story behind the label. It’s the craft that goes into each product. Ultimately, it’s the emotion that you want to find within the wine. We’ve tasted every bottle, and each comes with our personal stamp of approval.”

The Vices Archive founders, Daniel Curro and Moreno Carbonne, are also planning to launch The Vices hotel, with three suites, a restaurant and bar, later this year.