A PEDESTRIAN was left with a broken leg when they were struck by a car in an alleged hit-and-run crash in the Acomb area of York.
The collision happened at about 12.20am in the early hours of Saturday (September 5) morning, on Beckfield Lane.
North Yorkshire Police said it involved a pedestrian and a car.
A spokesperson for the force added: "The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, suffered a broken leg as a result of the collision. The car involved did not stop at the scene."
The force is appealing for witnesses and information following the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has information about it, or was in the area at the time and has relevant dash-cam footage, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police.
Phone 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Philip Gobby, or email philip.gobby@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Quote reference number 12200155229 when passing information.
