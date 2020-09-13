There are some gorgeous properties for sale in York- and some of them are eye-wateringly expensive.

These houses are perfect for millionaires, or rich investors on the market for a luxurious property- and we can see some pictures of what they look like before they’re snapped up by the highest bidder.

Here are five of the most expensive houses for sale in York which can be purchased on Zoopla.

10 bedroom detached house, St George’s Place

£1,595,000

Would you live in this 10 bedroom home? (Photo: Zoopla)

This is one of the most expensive houses for sale in York right now.

The period property is described as one of the “finest architectural gems of York”.

One of the bedrooms (Photo: Zoopla)

It is the perfect family home, as there is plenty of space with a large garden for the kids to explore.

Grade II listed townhouse, St Martins Lane

£1,500,000

This property costs £1.5 million (Photo: Zoopla)

Want to take a look inside this upmarket townhouse?

This property has five bedrooms all of which are described as very spacious.

While it has still retained many of its period features, the property has been modernised to have a CCTV system and even a games room.

The "breath-taking" staircase (Photo: Zoopla)

The focal point of the home is the “breath-taking” grand central staircase, which is winding and attention-grabbing.

Contemporary home with a spa, Hobgate

£1,300,000

This is a dream modern home (Photo: Zoopla)

This is a newly built property, with plenty of modern designs and features.

It has a “striking” exterior, with a lot of windows and two balconies.

Inside, the house has been fitted with smart lighting, underfloor heating and an integrated music system.

A spa inside the home (Photo: Zoopla)

It boasts five double en suite bedrooms of a decent size.

Best of all, this house even comes with its own spa room complete with a jacuzzi.

Four bedroom house with a private roof garden, Heslington Lane

£1,250,000

This house has been converted from a workshop (Photo: Zoopla)

Formerly a workshop, this building has been converted into a modern home.

It has been individually designed by an award-winning developer and there certainly isn’t another house like it on the market.

There is a private garden on the roof (Photo: Zoopla)

A focal point of the house is the private roof garden which boasts fantastic views. On the roof, there you will also find a feature ‘living wall’.

The house has underfloor heating and the kitchen uses modern appliances, including Bertazzoni ovens and induction hob.

Four bedroom modern townhouse, Peckitt Street

£1,200,000

This is a new build (Photo: Zoopla)

This is a newly built townhouse with modern interiors and stunning views of the River Ouse.

It is built with intelligent control systems which are smart device compatible, along with underfloor heating and solar panels.

The master bedroom is beautiful, with an en suite shower room and a Juliette balcony.

