A MAN has been arrested after a flat in York was burgled and a woman at the address was assaulted.
The incident happened in The Groves area on the evening of Sunday (6 September).
Several items were reportedly stolen from the address and a woman was assaulted. She was not seriously injured.
The man, who is in his 40s, was charged with burglary and assault by beating following a police investigation.
He was refused bail and remanded to appear at York Magistrates’ Court today.
