A YOUNG boy from York has set his sights on following in his dads foot steps working for a national supermarket chain.
Finley Crosby, 6, loves playing with his mini Asda set at home.
The youngster has said that when he’s older he wants to be just like his dad, Dan, who works as fresh night manager at the Asda Store in Monks Cross, York.
Proud dad, Dan, who has worked for Asda for six years, said: “Finley says he wants to follow in my footsteps when he grows up. He loves playing shops and he’s got the checkout, trolley, basket and shelving unit.
“He’s been wearing one of my old tops and he’s got his own name badge too. Although Cyndi, the stores community champion, has now got him some tops that are more his size. He loves his mini Asda.”
Dan went on to say that the Asda set is Finley’s favourite toy and he’s not stopped playing with it since he got it. He said: “He’s really into it.”
Clair Hufton, media relations manager, said: “Keep on having fun Finley.”