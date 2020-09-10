A MAJOR fireworks show in November will still go ahead in York as planned - with extra precautions taken to ensure it is Covid secure.

Organisers of the Autumn Lights drive-in fireworks display, due to take place at Elvington Airfield, have reduced the capacity from 3,000 cars to 2,200 to provide more space for spectators, with catering areas spread out.

Another change to the Bonfire Night event, which will feature a hot air balloon night glow and refreshment stalls, is that there will no longer be a fun fair, due to new coronavirus restrictions.

Boris Johnson's new 'rule of six' means only half a dozen people can gather indoors or outside.

"Ticket sales are going really well," said John Lowery, whose York-based events company is behind the York Balloon Fiesta.

He has teamed up on this latest 'spectacle of light' venture with Oliver Webb, the original York Balloon Fiesta organiser, and his brother Ben Webb.

"We are over 30 per cent of our capacity already, two months away."

The £20 early bird discounted tickets have sold out. Remaining tickets now cost £25 per car.

The fixed fee per car covers the cost of your own area on the airfield which will be marked out.

"We have removed the fun fair element so slow movement down on site," said John. "Everyone will get their six metre by six metre space. If people are going for food and drink, a maximum of two adults per car will be able to go.

"We have spread the catering around the site so not everyone is in the same area.

"We have a massive fireworks display planned and the Night Glow as well, and some other entertainment we will announce nearer the time."

It has been a testing time for the events industry, with many popular fixtures cancelled this year.

Autumn Lights, from 5pm to 8.30 pm on Thursday, November 5, is one of the few events to have survived the impact of the pandemic.

John is also planning to hold the York Balloon Fiesta in May, 2021, after it was postponed from its usual September date.

Billed as the biggest hot air balloon festival York has ever seen, John decided at an early stage to move the event to next year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and "likely timescales on restrictions being lifted on mass gatherings".

The free festival will now be held on May 28 to 31, 2021, offering hot air balloons, children’s entertainment, live music, tribute acts, food and drink, as well as a funfair. The highlight will be the Hot Air Balloon Night Glow, and the firework and laser show.

"I am hoping by Spring there's a relaxation of what we have to do. Under the current circumstances there's no way the balloon fiesta can happen," he said.

"Autumn Lights is Covid secure. You get your own area, and you are not mixing with people."