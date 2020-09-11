IS this York's celebrity 'selfie' champ?

York bricklayer Paul Greenwood is certainly laying the foundations to that claim with a stack of snaps with famous faces that he has built up over the years.

In his collection are photos with botanist David Bellamy, darts player Eric Bristow, BBC presenter Harry Gration, actor Tim Healy and Olympic badminton medallists Nathan Robertson and Gail Emms.

Paul, who lives in Acomb, with his partner and three children, is not shy when it comes to asking a famous face for a photo.

He said: "I just ask kindly." Although there was one celebrity he decided not to approach. "When I brushed shoulders with Lennox Lewis - well brushed a shoulder - I didn't bother to ask. He looked down at me as if to say 'don't ask'!"

And his favourite celebrity shot? "David Bellamy. He was such a nice guy and knowledgeable."

Who would be his dream celebrity selfie? "Bon Scott of AC/DC - but unfortunately he died in 1980."

Can you beat Paul's clutch of celebrity 'selfie' photos?

If so, we'd love to see them and share them with readers.

Thanks to all of you who have sent in photos already - we used some of them for an article which featured a 'selfie' of a reader with Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon.

In this age of the selfie, many people have been lucky enough to have a snap with a celebrity - whether it's a pop star doing a 'Meet and Greet' or an A-list actor walking down the street.

With so many TV dramas and films made in York - chances are many of you will have come across a famous face while wandering down Coney Street!

We would love to hear about your encounters with famous people - and share your photos.

Whether it's a music star, a famous actor, comedian, author, TV presenter or someone just famous for being famous, we'd love to see your photos and hear your stories.

To send them to us, click here to fill out this online form.