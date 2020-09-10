FOUR students from York and surrounding areas, who have had their study plans ruined by Covid-19, have been given opportunities to gain valuable experience overseas.
The not-for-profit organisation, Everything Is Possible, gives opportunities to students which they believe will give them skills and competencies, giving them an edge when they re-join the UK job market.
Clair Brown, of Everything’s Possible, said: “The effects of Covid-19 have been significant on young people from York and surrounding areas.
“Many young people receiving grades lower than anticipated at A-level not succeeding in getting on to the university places they applied for.
“However, four young people have taken the chance this summer to think outside the box and access international traineeships.”
Two of these students, Jenna Flintoff and Lydia Pattinson, were offered the opportunity to undertake a European Commission funded Erasmus+ traineeship for three months in Aruba.
Lydia said: “I chose to undertake this experience because I knew this would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to benefit my future.”
On the other side of the world in Zakynthos, Lizzie Finch is enjoying the last stages of her experience working on a turtle protection placement on the nesting beaches of Zante.
Finally, Sam Pilot was given the opportunity to take part in a placement in the National Cat Society Malta.
Sam said: “The project has been incredible and I would highly recommend anyone to consider looking into it as they provide valuable experiences.”
Further information can be found at: https://www.everythingispossible.eu/