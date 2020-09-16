One of York’s biggest employers and largest independent restaurants with sister establishment The Cut and Craft, although they say that ‘all good things must come to an end’, this is certainly not the case at Lucia Restaurants as they are extending their Eat Out to Help Out scheme for all to enjoy.

Running for the whole of September across Lucia Restaurants and The Cut and Craft between Monday to Wednesday, 12-5pm, customers can take advantage of up to 50 per cent off food and soft drinks to the value of £10 per person.

After celebrating their 12 year anniversary following a £800,000 refurbishment at the beginning of the year, lockdown has had a significant impact on the hospitality industry as a whole, but Lucia and The Cut and Craft are proud to have weathered the storm, coming back stronger than ever.

With an Italian inspired menu serving up exquisite home-made tapas, sharing platters, pizzas, risottos, beautiful cocktails, wines, beers and a world class al fresco dining experience, there is no need to book, just simply turn up between 12-5pm and we will organise a table for you.

This is not part of the government scheme that has now ended, but this is a Lucia initiative at their own expense because they want to give something back to the residents of York following what has been a very tough year so far.

Lucia's explain why they are extending the offer.

“The people of York have welcomed us for the past 12 years and for that we are very grateful. We have thousands of loyal customers who keep returning to us time and time again and we want to give something back and the extension of this scheme allows us to do that. We are one of the only independent restaurants in the city offering this extension and are not a faceless chain, we are local and we strive to always offer the best food and service in York”.

Offer excludes flat iron and sandwiches at The Cut and Craft and set lunch menu at Lucia Restaurants.

