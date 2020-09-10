A MAN was allegedly punched in the face by another man in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police said it happened on the junction of Davygate with New Street at 1am on August 31.
A spokesperson for the force said it "involved a man approaching and assaulting another man by punching him."
"The victim has was left shaken and sustained bruising to the face," they added.
The force is now appealing for witnesses and information about the assault.
In particular, it is appealing for information from a taxi driver who dropped off a number of men at this location, one of whom allegedly went onto to commit the offence, according to the force.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC41 Ellison, or email 000041@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200154176.
