How ironic that Monday’s ‘Yesterday Once More’ (The Press, September 7) featured Castlegate.
You rightly extol the virtues of this unique street of contrasting features of architecture. It is a gem.
How sad therefore to witness its present demise. Now that it is closed to through traffic, gone is the handy parking facility for disabled drivers. All we now see are garish barriers blocking the road with multiple signs and arrows. All of this so that a few cafes can put out a hotch potch of chairs and tables, encouraging customers to eat outdoors.
It is a disgrace. What happens in the colder weather to come? It will become a deserted thoroughfare.
Elizabeth M Harris, Kirkwell, Bishopthorpe, York