I agree wholeheartedly with the views expressed in The Press by Rita Freedman (York must remain independent and govern itself, Letters, September 7).
As she points out, the city of York could be subsumed into a large Conservative-dominated rural council for ever. York as it is has the advantage that no political party has a perpetual right to rule for ever. This ensures that no party can be complacent.
There is of course one other important aspect of the ‘governance’ of the city: the rotation of the office of Lord Mayor, with each political party nominating a councillor in turn. This ceremonial role is a great honour to those who hold it and to the citizens of the city (this year being an exception, of course.) Regarding having an elected mayor, if York were to be swallowed up into the proposed new county, whichever form that might take, then the Mayor would always be from the Conservative Party. The post would be political.
Scott Marmion, in the same edition, talks about about all political parties making lives a misery, then refers to the traffic changes in The Groves. As I understand it, these changes were requested by local residents to stop rat runs. Surely this is local democracy at work?
York must remain independent.
Tim Short, Chestnut Grove, Acomb, York
Filey councillors could run York better
Tony Fisher asks whether we want councillors from Filey deciding what happens in York (Letters, September 2). Well, if they do a better job than the present lot who won’t even turn up at West Offices, then yes we do. On current form, the donkeys on Filey beach would probably do a better job than many York councillors.
Matthew Laverack, Eldon Street, York
