I am not surprised to read of an increase in infection rates amongst younger people.
On Monday I went to Tesco at Askham Bar at 12.30 pm. I didn’t try to go in: I simply went home and came back later. The reason was that York College is now back and students were there buying their lunch - not a problem in itself. The problem was they were queuing to get into the store four abreast, as close to the people in front as was possible to get and the queue was about 30 yards long.
It was more akin to the old days of queuing to get into a football ground. I emphasise there wasn’t any trouble at all - it was the lack of social distancing that put me off and many of them (not all) were not wearing masks.
Tony Taylor, Grassholme, Woodthorpe, York
