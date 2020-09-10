A BREWERY'S Street Food Kitchen in York city centre is continuing a version of Eat Out to Help Out.
Brew York's Beer Hall and Street Food Kitchen on Walmgate will have a half price menu on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
It's not just meat that will be on the continued half price menu, with vegetarian/vegan options also available, including smoked mushroom and truffle fries.
Booking in advance is advised.
In light of the current Covid-19 situation, the Beer Hall has moved to an app-based system for booking tables with the ability to order and pay from your seat whilst at the venue.