DELIVEROO couriers are boycotting a major restaurant chain in York in a row over waiting times.

The company says that Deliveroo orders in York will be disrupted today (September 10) as couriers boycott one of their most popular restaurants in response to 'unfair treatment and plummeting pay'.

York couriers will not be accepting Five Guys deliveries from 11am until close at 11pm.

They are demanding:

• An end to excessive waiting times at Five Guys, which some riders have said can be as long as 40 minutes.

• For Deliveroo to pay for the time couriers spend waiting to receive the delivery after they have accepted the order. Five Guys is among Deliveroo’s biggest clients with their burgers are among the most popular dishes ordered by its customers in 2019.

Cristian Santabarbara, Deliveroo courier and coordinator of the IWGB Couriers and Logistics branch York committee said: “Five Guys is making riders wait on average fifteen and as much as forty minutes for an order. So in some cases riders will only be making one order in an hour and earning less than four pounds. How are you supposed to raise your children or pay your rent on that kind of money? If Five Guys wants to spend hours making each order, polishing each burger and individually slicing each onion with a precision knife, that's fine, but they should demand that Deliveroo pay for our waiting times. What they can't do is continue to profit off the back of a hyper-exploited workforce and not expect there to be some kind of reaction.”

Alex Marshall, IWGB Couriers & Logistics branch chair said: “Deliveroo couriers have been applauded by the public throughout the pandemic for their role as key workers, while their working conditions have gone from bad to worse. They are putting their lives on the line for less than minimum wage and are being terminated for bogus reasons without any evidence nor an opportunity to prove their innocence. We need to emerge from this pandemic with a renewed respect for key workers, yet Deliveroo and its large restaurant clients are treating them as more disposable than ever.”

The Press has approached Five Guys for a comment and will add it here when it arrives.