FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a fire at a block of flats in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 3.48am today after reports of a fire in a first floor flat.
Crews from Acomb and Huntington responded and on arrival found the blaze had started in a waste paper bin and was caused by discarded ash from an ash tray.
A spokesman said: "Crew used 2 breathing apparatus and 1 hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and used a positive pressure ventilation fan to ventilate the property."
No one is believed to have been injured.
