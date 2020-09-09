FIREFIGHTERS and paramedics were called in to rescue two walkers trapped on a riverbank in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to Helmsley at 4.17pm today to assist the ambulance service in rescuing the pair who were stuck on the banks of the river Rye.
A firecrew from Helmsley assisted an ambulance crew to rescue the two elderly women after they fell down the bank in Sawmill Lane.
A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "A crew was called after two elderly walkers fell down a riverbank. The crew assisted them up the bank and left them in the care of the ambulance service."
