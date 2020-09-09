THE latest figures show that the total number of Covid-19 cases in the York area has now reached 1,000.
The data from Public Health England confirms that one further case of the virus takes the total to 1,000 for the City of York Council area.
There have been 28 further cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to 2,914.
As well as this, there have been 13 further cases in the East Riding of Yorkshire, taking the total there to 1,756.
There has been a total of 355,219 cases of the Covid-19 in the UK, 2,659 in the last 24 hours.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.
