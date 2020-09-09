A LAW firm with an office in York has signed a three-year deal with the Leeds United Business Club to show its support as the club makes its Premier League return.
The Business Club, operated on behalf of the club, will provide Lupton Fawcett with a digital platform to promote its private client, corporate and commercial legal services to the club’s supporters.
As a Business Club member, Lupton Fawcett will appear on both pitch and crowd-facing digital LED boards, as well as featuring on StadiumTV screens within the Elland Road concourses. The club will also share social media posts enabling the firm to engage with the club’s wider fan base.
Lupton Fawcett managing partner James Richardson said: “Leeds United’s promotion back to the Premier League after 16 long years has brought a real buzz of excitement to the city. It is hugely important for the profile of Leeds and the wider region, both of which will benefit from the national exposure of brand ‘Leeds United’.
“Our association with the Business Club will enable us to reach a much wider audience and, as a Yorkshire firm through and through, we are delighted to support the club and look forward to ‘Marching on Together’.”
Lupton Fawcett has offices in York, Leeds and Sheffield and is a UK top 200, full-service law firm. Its partnership with the Leeds United Business Club kicks off this Saturday for the club’s first Premier League fixture of the 2020-21 against champions Liverpool.