A FORMER cafe in the heart of York is set to be transformed into a magic-inspired mini-golf attraction.

The vacant Patisserie Valerie in Coppergate Centre is expected to become home to The Hole in Wand in early 2021.

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to raise £20,000 by inviting people to help turn the vision for the venture into a reality through sponsorship, with rewards in return.

Entrepreneurs Phil Pinder and Ben Fry hope their idea for a family-friendly golfing attraction will bring more magic to York, after enchanting customers at their Potions Cauldron shop in Shambles for years.

Ben, who is a well-known figure in York as the official town crier, said: “We are so lucky to live and work in York, but when I come into town with my kids I sometimes struggle to find something that the whole family can all enjoy year-round.

"That’s what inspired the idea behind The Hole In Wand; an experience that all ages can enjoy and, importantly, keep returning to time and time again.”

Dragon’s Breath, Unicorn’s Folly and The Enchanted Forest are among the early concepts for the courses.

The experience is being designed to appeal to the city’s residents, as well as York’s many family visitors throughout the year.

The venue will also host birthday celebrations, and serve food and restorative potions and brews.

Ben added: “What’s important to us is that The Hole In Wand becomes part of the everyday life of families in York.

"We want to be the place that families flock to as a special treat and to relax and unwind. We also want our marvellously-magical birthday parties to be the constant talk of the playground.”

Ben and Phil, who have seen significant growth in their Potions Cauldron business, which counts Hamleys of London among its stockists across the UK, are offering special Crowdfunder offers, all with membership to their new Magic Wanders club.

Phil, who also chairs the York Retail Forum, said: “What we’ve done with our crowdfunding packages is to think about how we can add real value to what we are offering.

"From the smallest donation to our top package, everyone will be an equal member of our Magic Wanders Club. Whatever you can give you will get something spellbinding back and you will be a big part of our story.”

The crowdfunding campaign will be in addition to the duo's own investment.

Everyone who pledges support gets early access to all pre-booking slots for the attraction and special events, as well as the offers included in the different membership levels.

Pledge support at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/wizardgolf

