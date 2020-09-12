FROM a mini 'Stonehenge' to Alice in Wonderland and a 'secret' floor mosaic - York is full of 'hidden' treasures just waiting to be uncovered.

We shared 20 of them with you already - without their location details - and asked you to go on your own treasure hunt to find them.

Here we print the images again - this time with their captions.

How many did you correctly identify?

Thanks to members of The Press Camera Club for taking part in the #HiddenYork challenge and sharing their excellent photos with us.

I've lived in York for more than 20 years and many of the images were new to me.

Did you know that St Nicholas Fields was home to a mini 'Stonehenge' called the Dragon Stones?

Despite their ancient appearance, they were created in 1995 using old stone from a church. Thanks to Garry Hornby for sharing his photo with us.

Often it pays to look up. You see all sorts of interesting things. In York, you may see a ceramic black 'cat' on a wall, or a 'mouse' on a lamp post.

Barney Sharratt took a photo of coat of arms at King's Manor and shared the story behind it.

He said: "This magnificent coat of arms of Charles I, which must be missed by many a tourist, is found above the main door of the King's Manor in York, where Charles twice stayed. The possibility of Scotland voting to leave the UK adds great pertinence to what is portrayed here.

"The union of the crowns of England and Scotland took place in 1603 and it was Charles's father, James I (James VI of Scotland) who introduced the Scottish Unicorn, sporting the Scottish Flag of St Andrew into the royal arms and made sure it took equal prominence to the English Lion sporting the flag of St George."

It pays to look down, too. Sue Gabbatiss took a photo of a mosaic map in the Museum Gardens, made from discarded stone from York Minster, fossils and pebbles. You'll find it just past the remains of St Mary’s Abbey.

