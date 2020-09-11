HOW well do you know York?

Here's a great test for you - 20 pictures of 'hidden' York.

We will publish their locations online tomorrow.

Our Camera Club members have been out and about finding parts of York that rarely make a tourist snap.

We challenged them to photograph views of York that most of us miss - and they have come up with some great results.

Did you know York had its own 'Stonehenge'? Or a statue of Alice In Wonderland?

And even if you did, can you correctly identify the location of each of these 20 images?

Well done, if you can. And if not, all will be revealed within 24 hours!

Our Camera Club brings together amateur photographers to share their work, swap tips and take part in monthly prize competitions.

Membership is open to everyone regardless of their age, experience and equipment. Thanks to the ubiquity of mobile phones nowadays everyone is a photographer!

Good luck with our challenge - and if you are stuck, check back tomorrow for the big reveal!

