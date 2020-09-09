PEOPLE are being invited to give their views on plans for more than 100 new homes in York.

The Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust has started a public consultation on a proposal to build 117 affordable homes in New Earswick.

The Willow Bank project, designed by Leeds-based Brewster Bye Architects, will consist of two and three-bedroom houses and one and two-bedroom apartments.

Residents would benefit from the garden village’s existing community facilities and have the option of social rent or shared ownership tenure.

The consultation is seeking views about the connections and pathways within the development, just north of Willow Bank, as well as parking, pedestrian access, proposed housing types, building materials and design.

Residents are also being invited to voice their opinions about the recreational areas and green open space, which makes up a third of the site.

Ian Atkinson, the development project manager, from JRHT, said: “There is a major shortage of affordable housing nationally and this is particularly true in York.

"The Willow Bank project is the first part of our development strategy to deliver 1,000 new affordable homes in the York area during the next 10 years. We propose to provide genuinely affordable, high-quality homes that people will aspire to live in.

“This development will enable many more local people and families to live in York, in a house that they are proud to call home. It is an important initiative for JRHT so we are now reaching out to the local community for support and feedback and would urge as many people as possible to take part in this public consultation.”

Emily Cain, from Brewster Bye Architects, said: “We’ve designed this development to offer a fantastic selection of houses in this popular part of York. We’re now inviting residents, businesses and other interested parties to share their views and help us shape and refine our plans.”

The consultation closes on September 18, 2020. Feedback will be reviewed and any changes made before a planning application is submitted to City of York Council.

Findings from the consultation will be shared with the local community.