DRINKERS can learn the family history behind their pint in a new book from the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).
The story of Samuel Smith brewery in Tadcaster and Theakston and Black Sheep breweries in Masham are among four Yorkshire family beer operations featured in Roger Protz's new book, The Family Brewers of Britain, a celebration of British Brewing Heritage.
It charts 300 years of brewing with the help of interviews with 30 family brewers, tracking the sometimes fractious history of family brewing including accounts of family rows and pioneering woman brewers.
Protz also examines some of the biggest threats faced over their existence by the featured businesses.
Samuel Smith in Tadcaster has existed since 1758 and is said to be Yorkshire's oldest brewery.
The Theakston family established its Masham brewery in 1827 and Paul Theakston established the Black Sheep in 1992.
The other Yorkshire family brewery featured is Timothy Taylor's in Keighley, founded in 1858.
In addition to CAMRA, the Independent Family Brewers of Britain has supported the book.