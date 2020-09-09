THE York Fun Fair Fun Park is returning to the city tomorrow (September 10) - with more than 20 rides and attractions.

The event, which is being held at Roko Health Club in Clifton Moor, will be at reduced capacity as social distancing measures are in place this year - and sanitiser stations will be available as well as temperature screening and a one-way system in operation.

A spokesman for the company said the fair would still be able to go ahead following the announcement that social gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England from Monday.

Guests will also be required to scan the track and trace barcode on entry or write their details in a book for each session.

George Rowland Tucker, one of the organisers, said: “We have gone above and beyond.

"The rides and attractions are all treated with a disinfectant fog regularly and we are fully compliant with all government guidelines in relation to reducing COVID-19."

The park will be open from September 10 until September 20 and has a selection of new games including the brand new Dodgems, and the G Force as well as the Waltzer while the Sizzler Twist always proves popular with the families.

The fair will also open for two hours free of charge on both September 12 and 19 September from 9am until 11am as a thank you to NHS staff working on the front line since the start and during the coronavirus pandemic.

George said: “ Staff do not need to book at the event, it is for anyone as long as they show their NHS identification.

“It will allow them and one guest free admission before the fair opens for the public later in the morning. We promise a great morning for the families who work for the NHS cross all of York.”