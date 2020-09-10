Following his funeral last week - which included a procession through the city featuring Vikings and motorcylists - The Press opened an online Book of Condolence for friends, family and well wishers to share their memories and photos of Jay and to leave messages of support to his grieving family.

The Book of Condolence has been set up with the co-operation and consent of Rebecca.

You can read the moving tributes below - and leave your own via the Book of Condolence.

This is a space for friends and family of Jay Fewtrell to share tributes, memories and photos.

I see The People’s Soprano, I see a beautiful little boy, I see Jay. But I do not see The People’s Eyebrow. Strange. Ever missed. Never forgotten. Roy Lewis

Like all legends. You came. Infected us all with your magnificence. Departed far too early...So we would forever know you as the youthful legend that you are. We will forever remember your outlandish antics. Your over the top laugh. Your enthusiasm. Your compassion (at times). Your devotion to making others happy. Your love for those dear to you. Your strength. You came into this world with far more talents and gifts than most, but rather than gloat, boast, and compete...you'd use all gifts to assist others who were struggling. You were a tremendous ball of energy, that provided smiles for all around. I only hope, that you are looking down, seeing all those distraught by your absence...and smiling back with comfort. I'll never stop being grateful for the friendship we had, and showing me...that you don't have to be blood...to be brothers. I'll always miss you bro...for forever and more. X Drew Taylor

Our paths crossed a few times - met you and Rebecca to record Bridge over Troubled Water after the floods and then taking part at your wonderful York Proms each year. You were a pleasure to know, always smiling and a kind word for everyone. Gone far too soon, but you'll always be remembered by everyone who had the good fortune to know you and you will live on in Logan! RIP x Glenys Adkinson

I only met Jay briefly in York city centre while you, Rebecca sang and you, Logan slept in your pram when you were about 6weeks old. In the few moments thats that I talked with him I could tell what a truly lovely person and my goodness was he proud of his beautiful wife with her voice like an angel and his adorable baby son. What more could anyone want in a husband or father?. God bless you both and Jay may you rest in peace. Xxx Yvonne Handley

Dearest Jay, I have nothing but lovely memories of you, working together at the Alex Hospital, you always had a smile on your face, you will be missed always and I’ll never forget you x Jo Shuck

Jay, I only met you once, but once was enough to see what a special person you were. Your smile, laughter and the way you made everyone feel as though you had known them for a long time. My thoughts are with Rebecca, Logan and not forgetting your other best friend Samson. RIP Jay, heaven has another angel and I know it will be all the better for having you there Paula (Aylesbury) Paula Martin

I knew Jay for eight years and he was a good friend who was always there for me and made me smile and laugh every time we met up. A very caring guy who I shared many happy times, particularly during Rebecca’s singing events. His brilliant sense of humour is reflected in this photograph after one of those events. My condolences to Rebecca, Logan and family. Thinking of you all. You will be missed my friend, Rest in Peace Jay, love Keith x Keith Fish

All MY BEST WISHES TO YOU AT THIS VERY SAD TIME, I HAVE FOLLOWED YOUR CAREER SINCE WE SAW YOU IN YORK RIP JAY. ALLEN WYNNE HUGHES

I share and feel the pain my good friend Rebecca Fewtrell is going through right now. That's all I will say about this. Helder Rock

Over the years of working in clubs across Birmingham I could always turn to see Jay standing next to me. Jay would be the first one standing shoulder to shoulder in an amusing or precarious situation and his presence put me at ease. I always expected we’d be sitting together somewhere reminiscing of days gone by; me with a whiskey, him with the most random cocktail on the menu and we rocked in our chairs and watched the time pass. Jay was a one in a million and it was a blessing to had shared time with him. Good bye my friend, you’ll be deeply missed. Lawrence Fahy

To, Rebecca, Logan and family. I only met Jay once, yet he made me feel like we had known each other for an age. He joked about "batting way above himself" when you two met each other. He couldn't fathom out what you saw in him. He put you on a pedestal Rebecca. He adored you and you could see that as you sang so beautifully. You must have just been pregnant with Logan at the time. You made such a wonderful team together. The three of you, sharing a musicians life on the road together. You, Jay and Samson. Little Logan was a secret at that time. Thinking of you all and sending condolences and much love. Jay you were obviously a much loved man. Your life was stolen away from you far too soon. Fly high to the stars. Christine Hunt

I worked with Jay at York Hospital Pharmacy Department for several years, where he was the life and soul of the dispensary! He was always smiling and ready to share a joke and made everyone's day brighter. I will always remember him as an incredibly warm and happy person, a good friend and willing to speak to anyone. He was a great manager of people because he was compassionate and approachable. It is a huge loss to the world that he is no longer here and I send my sincere condolences to all of his family. Helen Goldie

Whenever Rebecca spoke about Jay, it was so easy to see how much sunshine he brought to their life. Thinking of you and Logan. X x x Grace Abell