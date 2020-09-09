PIZZA Hut is to close 29 of its 244 restaurants in the UK, putting around 450 jobs at risk, following "significant disruption" caused by the pandemic.
The Pizza Hut Restaurants group said that despite sites reopening, sales "are not expected to fully bounce back until well into 2021".
A spokeswoman said the company is trying to "secure as many jobs as possible" and is working to reach an agreement with its creditors.
"Any measures we take aim to protect about 5,000 jobs at our remaining 215 restaurants, as well as the longevity of the business," she said, adding that it is a "difficult time for everyone involved".
"We appreciate the support of our business partners and are doing everything we can to help our team members during this process, including speaking with those affected by the consultation."