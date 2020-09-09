A LARGE hotel is set to be built near Micklegate Bar - as council officers say the updated plans should be approved.

Councillors will make a decision on the 62-bedroom hotel scheme next week.

But York Civic Trust, Historic England and some residents have objected to the scheme - with the trust saying Micklegate Bar is "one of the most well-known and valued historic thoroughfares in York, as such, whatever is proposed here bears weight and responsibility to ensure it is a positive contribution".

The scheme has been dramatically revised since it was first put forward - initially with up to 152 rooms and a 'modern medieval' appearance.

Under the plans, the Jinnah restaurant and Minster van hire at 105 to 111 Micklegate would be demolished to make way for the new building.

The planning team says the plans are "contentious" because of the location but should be approved.

A report prepared for a City of York Council planning meeting next week says: "While it is acknowledged that the scheme is contentious due to its sensitive and prominent location and that Historic England and York Civic Trust have maintained their objections to the scheme, this assessment has concluded that the proposal does not harm the heritage assets.

"The proposed redevelopment of the application site for a hotel and ground floor restaurant is considered to be acceptable in principle given the city centre use.

"The proposal is acknowledged to be in highly sensitive location with a number of designated heritage assets, including the city walls, Micklegate Bar in close proximity and also being within the conservation area."

York Civic Trust still objects to the scheme and a spokesperson wrote: "The general aesthetic and overall design decisions made in this iteration are a step in the right direction and the trust can envisage a further, revised scheme that is acceptable.

"But as this site is located on Micklegate, one of the most well-known and valued historic thoroughfares in York, as such, whatever is proposed here bears weight and responsibility to ensure it is a positive contribution to the Conservation Area and nearby scheduled heritage assets.

"The revised scheme falls short of achieving this, largely due to its façade sitting uncomfortably with the streetscape, aspects of the design logic, and choice of certain / too many materials."

View the planning application here.