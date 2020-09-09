EVERYONE in North Yorkshire is being urged to redouble their vigilance and adhere strictly to the key Covid-19 safety messages as the number of cases across the county increases.

North Yorkshire has seen a significant rise in cases during the last week, particularly among young people.

Increases have been seen across the county, but particularly in the Selby, Scarborough and Harrogate districts.

The first week in September saw 129 new cases in North Yorkshire, including 28 in the Harrogate district, 31 in Scarborough district and 36 in Selby district.

North Yorkshire County Council Leader Cllr Carl Les said: “We are seeing an escalation in the number of cases. While this remains lower than in some neighbouring towns and cities, there is no room for complacency."

“Now is the time that we must all follow the guidance to protect ourselves and each other. We don’t want people to be over-anxious, but everyone needs to be vigilant. The sacrifices people have made during the pandemic were outstanding and we must all stick to the guidance to avoid a second spike.

“We want people to be able to continue to get back to enjoying again the activities they were used to enjoying. But to do that we must keep a firm grip on the vital precautions that became routine to us earlier in the year.”

The County Council is working closely with Public Health England, NHS Test and Trace and environmental health partners to understand the spread of the virus in local communities and to take appropriate actions to control outbreaks.

Dr Lincoln Sargeant, North Yorkshire’s Director of Public Health, said: “We know that the majority of recent infections appear to be among younger people, those under 30. Most of the cases are spread within households, and we are aware of a small number of outbreaks related to workplaces and the hospitality sector.

“A crucial step in controlling the spread of the virus is for people to limit unnecessary interactions with others. Avoid socialising outside of your social bubbles. In going about daily activities observe social distancing guidance and wear face coverings where it is not possible to maintain 2m social distance.

“We know some establishments have chosen to close as a precaution. We do not routinely recommend closure of a business unless this is necessary to prevent ongoing transmission linked to that business. However, some businesses may choose to close temporarily to implement additional safety measures, including cleaning, or because staff members are self-isolating. Where there are people testing positive, we work with our partners to provide specific advice to those businesses on the appropriate measures to take to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Cllr Caroline Dickinson, Executive Member for Public Health, added: “people must adhere to the precautions we have been taking since the start of the pandemic. These remain as important as ever.

"People should stick to the two-metre social distancing guidance wherever possible and wear a face-covering in crowded places, as well as washing or sanitising their hands frequently.

"Private gatherings, whether indoors or out, should be limited to no more than six people or two households.”