NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) could win a Nursing Times award this year, thanks to their work with care homes and domiciliary providers.
The work has helped reduce avoidable harm and improved the deterioration of residents within the community.
Michelle Carrington, the executive director of quality and nursing said: “To be nominated for another Nursing Times award is an excellent achievement for the CCG, but also amazing news for the dedicated team who delivered this support across the Vale of York.”
A partnership was formed with the Yorkshire and Humber Patient Safety Collaborative to achieve this work, after a rise in residents being admitted to hospital in an emergency.
The aim of this initiative was to reduce these unplanned admissions, and increase the staff confidence in recognising the signs for deterioration.
To achieve the increase in confidence, sessions were held face to face within the care homes prior to Covid-19.
However since social distancing guidelines, a handbook was developed for care homes to work through themselves.
The team also hosted a conference which focused on the ‘STOP’ and ‘WATCH’ tools.