A paedophile's son has been jailed for more than five years after planning to abuse a young girl while her uncle watched.

Simon Leonard Mewse, 36, made a two-hour journey to Skipwith Common south of York to meet the pair with condoms in his car, said Dan Cordey, prosecuting.

The 36-year-old had sent videos of children as young as three being abused to the “uncle” via online chat apps.

But the “uncle” was an undercover police officer, the eight-year-old “niece” didn’t exist and Mewse was arrested.

The 36-year-old had also had similar conversations online with another undercover police officer about the officer’s non-existent 10-year-old daughter and also sent him videos of children being sexually abused, Mr Cordey told York Crown Court.

Defence solicitor advocate Kevin Blount said Mewse would not have actually carried out the abuse.

He had wanted to investigate child sexual abuse because his father had recently been jailed for child sex offences.

Judge Simon Hickey told Mewse: “That should have warned you off completely from these sorts of offences.”

The 36-year-old had gone to Skipwith Common with the intention of “effectively raping” an eight-year-old girl.

“I don’t accept you would not have gone through with it,” said the judge.

He jailed Mewse for five years and three months, plus a two year extension, put him on the sex offenders’ register for life and made him subject to a lifetime sexual harm prevention order banning him from contacting children and enabling police to monitor his use of the internet.

Mewse was snared by North Yorkshire Police’s specialist online child exploitation team and the Yorkshire and Humberside Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Detective Sergeant Steve Alderson, of the North Yorkshire squad, said: “Thanks to the excellent work conducted by our regional online police colleagues, we were able to arrest Simon Mewse before he had the opportunity to cause serious sexual and psychological harm to a child.

“The investigation team welcomes the custodial sentence and the necessary robust conditions imposed by the Judge.

“Mewse is now facing up to the consequences of his intended sexual offending and, as a result of the joint work in this investigation, a predatory individual has been taken off the streets.”

Mewse, of Kirk Ella, Hull, pleaded guilty to two charges of facilitating sexual activity with a child, and one each of attempting to commission a sexual offence with a child, distributing indecent images of children and possessing cannabis found in his car for his own use.

Mr Blount said Mewse’s father had bullied him as a child.

As a result, he had self-harmed. He had had mental health problems all his life and believed he had undiagnosed autism.

His father, who had abandoned him when he was 10, had come back into his son’s life shortly before he was jailed. The relationship had now broken down completely.

He had been “drawn into” the sexual conversations that led to him travelling to Skipwith Common and he couldn’t believe how far he had gone.