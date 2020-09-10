A YORK fish and chip restaurant is encouraging businesses to offer suicide prevention training to staff, as part of a campaign launched today on World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10).

The #TalkSuicide campaign encourages people to complete a free 20-minute suicide prevention training programme, which is available at talksuicide.co.uk.

Millers Fish & Chips which employs 26 people in Haxby, became ambassadors for the campaign when they encouraged their staff to complete the suicide prevention training.

Nick Miller said: “We are a close family at work and looking after them is paramount to what we do. This subject is very close to me and I really wanted to be involved so that we can try to help more people as well.

“The training was really good, easy to follow, intuitive and being video-based helped us to relate to the stories that were in it. If we can train 26 members of our staff and it touches them, then they will be able to then touch other people in our community and then it’s a continuous cycle of helping more people.

“As an employer, we want to provide a safe working environment and for everyone to be happy. You get the most out of your staff if they are happy and that they come to work and they love what they are doing. Looking after their health in their mind is just as important as their physical appearance.”

Mark Coaker, Operations Manager, said: “I would 100% recommend the training to anyone, whether you’re an individual or an employer. It would be great for everyone to have that insight and knowledge where they could help someone else and potentially save a life.

“The training was very informative and very slick. The training is explained in a way so you will really take something from it, and there is real emotion behind it.

“You have got nothing to lose by completing the training, just do it! It takes 20 mins of your time and it will make you realise about yourself, your life and how you can have a positive effect on someone else’s life too.”

The campaign is led by the Humber, Coast and Vale Health and Care Partnership – whose member organisations include City of York Council, North Yorkshire County Council, York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group and NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

Businesses are encouraged to offer the training to staff at talksuicide.co.uk/employers