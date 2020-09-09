THIS year, the Treasure House in Beverley is celebrating Heritage Open Days through a series of online videos giving virtual visitors an insight into its inner workings.
The videos will include virtual tours of parts of the building not usually open to the public, as well as some behind the scenes snapshots of work being done on future exhibitions and close looks at artefacts from the collection stores.
Many of the videos make reference to the natural world and how it relates to the Treasure House collections, or to the roles of members of staff who work with them.
The videos will be available to watch between September 11 and 20 at: https://bit.ly/3mcK0dx
For families who would like to visit the Treasure House for Heritage Open Days during normal opening hours, there is a socially-distanced ‘Hidden Nature Family Trail’ available.
The trail can be downloaded to your phone to avoid contact at: https://bit.ly/3idgwtB