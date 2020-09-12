How many crimes have been committed on your street this summer?

Using police data, we can reveal information about the crimes that have been committed in June and July in York- and how they compare to figures from 2019.

According to the data, there has been an overall small decrease in crimes committed- but certain types of crime, such as violent and sexual offences and public order offences, have seen an increase.

Here’s everything you need to know about summer crimes committed in York.

Summer crimes- 2019 vs 2020

Overall, there was a small decrease (2.4%) in the number of crimes committed in York in summer 2020.

Reports of bicycle theft decreased by 9.4 per cent and shoplifting also saw a huge 54 per cent decrease in reported cases.

With more people social distancing and staying at home, you would expect burglary reports to decrease in York- and this is exactly what the figures suggest.

137 burglary reports were made in 2019 compared to 77 in summer 2020- a decrease of around 43 per cent.

Across both years, anti-social behaviour is the most reported crime- but this figure has seen a significant increase in summer 2020.

In June and July 2019, 1093 anti-social behaviour offences were reported in York- this figure increased by over 31 per cent this summer.

It’s not the only type of crime to increase in your- reports of violent and sexual offences saw an increase of 4.6 per cent.

York streets where the most crimes were committed this summer

In 2019, Church Lane was the York street where the most crimes were committed (41).

On this street, anti-social behaviour was the most reported crime (12), followed closely by violent and sexual offences (11).

However, this street seems to have cleaned up its act in 2020, with 15 crimes reported in summer 2020- a percentage decrease of 63%.

In 2020, the worst offending street was Leeman Road, where 21 crimes were reported- 16 of these reports are violent and sexual offences.

However, overall crime reports on Leeman Road saw a decrease of 25 per cent when compared to 2019’s figures

Margaret Street (19 reports) and Bridge Street (17 reports)also saw a lot of crime reports in 2020.

How many crimes were committed on your street? Search in the chart above and let us know in the comments.