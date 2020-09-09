LONDON North Eastern Railway (LNER) has officially opened a new Travel Centre at York Station.
Offering a new environment, the Travel Centre has been relocated from its previous location at the front of the station to a more central position on the main concourse, making better use of the space within the Grade II listed building.
Abu Siddeeq, head of customer experience at LNER, said: “We’re delighted to reach this significant milestone in our plans to transform York Station.
“It’s wonderful to see customers and colleagues enjoying using the new Centre.”
The project has been completed as part of a much wider transformation underway at the station, aimed at providing a more “enjoyable,” experience for customers.
Toilet facilities are being improved and increased and work will soon begin on creating a new first class lounge, as well as two new retail outlets in the space where the old Travel Centre was situated.
The final elements of the improvement programme will be completed in 2021.
