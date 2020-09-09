THIS month, a free power cut number celebrates four years of supporting customers and ensuring they get through to their local network operator.
Northern Powergrid now receives more than 70 per cent of its calls to report a power cut or an electricity network emergency through the 105 number.
The service, which was launched in September 2016, complements the network operator’s online power cut map and 24-hour social media services.
It will remain a key part of the company’s future approach to supporting the people and communities it serves.
Neil Applebee, Northern Powergrid’s director of people and customer service, said: “The strong performance of the 105 single emergency number over the last four years has been matched by continued investment in our network and customer satisfaction.”
The power cut number gives people a direct route to the local company that manages the network that powers their everyday life.
More information about 105 and electricity network operators can be found at: www.powercut105.com