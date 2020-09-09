AN ANNUAL bike race, which is held in memory of a former North Yorkshire Police officer, will take place tomorrow.

The ‘Tour De Aky’ was created in honour of Mick “Aky” Atkinson, who sadly took his own life in October 2018, leaving a “massive hole in many people hearts.”

He had been off work due to knee problems for 18 months, but was days away from returning to work when he took his own life, his partner Kellie Taylor told The Press.

Mr Atkinson was a dog handler with the force and served for 17 years prior to his death.

The race was created last year by his friends and colleagues in his memory, and involves 70 riders cycling from Scarborough to Leeds, covering a distance of 106.6 miles.

The distance chosen is in reference to Mick’s police collar number, which was PC1066.

This year, the race will be raising funds for Mind, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Leeds Rhinos Foundation.

Last year’s event raised £25,767 for Mind and the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, which was over five times their target amount of £5,000.

In addition to last year’s race, Mick’s friends also held a charity golf day at Filey.

Pierre Olesqui, one of the organisers of the annual race, said he was “stunned,” by the support last year. He said: “I’m overwhelmed by how much people have donated with some big donations here and there, but every penny is fantastic.

“When I started this, I didn’t comprehend I would be looking at a ride that had so many riders and support vehicles, and raising thousands of pounds.

“This offers the family some comfort in what’s been a horrible situation.”

Donations for this year’s race currently stand at over £3,000, with a target amount of £8,000.

Sgt Paul Cording, one of the organisers of the donation page, said on Twitter that the support had been “amazing,” thanking everyone involved.

After last year’s race, Sgt Cording said: “Everybody came together to celebrate Mick’s life and to promote that it’s okay not to be okay.”

The donation page remains open and can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/329TCxr