BINS haven't been collected in a York suburb where traffic restrictions have been put in place, because the lorries couldn't get through.

Residents in Earle Street and Diamond Street and parts of Emerald Street in The Groves say their rubbish has not been collected with a message on City of York Council's website saying: “We were unable to collect household waste from parts of The Groves (Layerthorpe) due to blocked access”.

Philippa Toop, 32, of Emerald Street, said: "It's both infuriating and amusing at the same time. When I got in touch with the council on the phone they said they weren't aware the bins hadn't been collected.

"As far as the road closures go, I'm in support of changes, but I feel it's been rather ineffectively done. I would be fine with the roads reopening as I never thought it was a problem before."

The council has said they hope to collect the rubbish today (Wednesday).

City of York Council has been approached for a comment and it will be included in the story once we have it.

As The Press reported yesterday, hundreds of people have already signed an online petition calling for the streets through The Groves to be reopened to traffic.

The barriers, put up to try and stop traffic driving down Lowther Street in The Groves, have caused controversy.

York transport boss Cllr Andy D'Agorne was out last week to supervise the installation of concrete blocks, and was verbally abused by some drivers, as The Press reported at the time.

Cllr D'Agorne said it had been thought planters would be sufficient to prevent traffic cutting through the area - as part of a City of York Council trial road closure scheme aimed at improving air quality, reducing traffic and strengthening community spirit - until some were struck and damaged.

The road closure points have been introduced at the junction of Lowther Street/Brownlow Street, and on St Johns Crescent, Penleys Grove Street, Neville Terrace and Earle Street, while Brownlow Street and March Street have become one-way streets except for cyclists and Penleys Grove Street is now two-way to allow traffic to exit onto Monkgate from this part of The Groves.

The council is encouraging drivers to cycle or walk for local journeys where possible.

James Gilchrist, the council's assistant director of highways, said: “Residents of The Groves have been working closely with the council for the last two years on The Groves’ Regeneration Project, looking at ways to make this an even better place to live.

"Local people have said they want better air quality, less and slower traffic and the chance to build on the existing sense of community.

"This low-traffic neighbourhood trial is an experimental order which the council can adjust and adapt in response to the comments of residents and road users. We’ve already invited feedback on the trial which will be given to the Executive Member for Transport to decide if the measures should be made permanent, adjusted or removed.

"Any petition submitted to the council will be acknowledged and will progress through our process for petitions.”

