Having done deliveries around York for the past 30 years, I find The Groves traffic closure ridiculous.
It is used by many logistics companies as a vital route and our company also has customers in the area. The two main roads are not a rat run, and for our business alone this will put approximately an extra hour each day onto our workload.
Doesn’t Councillor D’Agorne understand that as Lord Mayor’s Walk will be blocked, pollution will be nearer to the city centre? There is no consideration for any deliveries around York, we are expected to get to the city centre, Fossgate and now Castlegate before 10.30am which is a physical impossibility and is upsetting the businesses, some of which open after lunch.
The general feeling among York residents is that this council is fanatical about cycling. Already The Groves, Fossgate and Castlegate are a bicycle free-for-all, ignoring one way streets. Get The Groves reopened, let people get their work done and let traffic flow freely!
James Bell, Wyre Court, Haxby
What’s next? A congestion charge?
I suspect Andy D’Agorne’s next plan is a congestion charge. But as a cabbie wisely said to me: ‘you need congestion before you can charge for it!’ It only took us 15 minutes to drive Lord Mayor’s Walk today BUT luckily we were driving from Clarence Street to Monk Bar. The traffic was backed up as far as the eye could see down St Maurice’s Road - probably to Layerthorpe Bridge.
If Groves residents think the extra pollution only blows over the walls to Bedern they are much mistaken.
Cough, cough.
John Zimnoch, Osbaldwick, York
