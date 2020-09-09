COUNCIL bosses say testing is underway for matches to take place behind closed doors at York City FC's new LNER Community Stadium.

But a significant amount of work still needs to be done on roads around the stadium.

In a statement yesterday, the club said it was hoping to play the first confirmed home game of the season on October 6 at the new site.

It said: “There are some final details to resolve before we can confirm fully, however, we want to keep supporters up to date as to what the club is planning for.

“We realise that with this news comes lots of questions and we want to reassure fans that we will release further information regarding capacity, tickets, travel, parking, COVID safety, and more, as soon as we can.”

However, test events must take place before fans can attend matches - and these cannot go ahead until social distancing guidelines allow crowds.

Ian Floyd, the council's temporary chief executive, said: "At present there are a significant amount of road alterations for GLL [the company managing the stadium] and their contractors to make in order to provide a road to the required adoptable standard.

"A further key stage towards opening the stadium is receiving a safety certificate. The necessary testing to enable a temporary certificate to allow behind closed doors and limited capacity fixtures is underway.

"Once the required safety certificate is received and the outstanding works to the road network have been completed, this will then enable matches for York City Football Club and York City Knights to be played from their new home."

He added that the council is waiting for "assurance and formal confirmation" from GLL of when the stadium will be completed.

Mr Floyd added: "All partners are fully aware of the risks associated with the remaining works and that there is no formal confirmation at present as to when the site will open.

"We share York City Football Club’s ambition that they will be hosting home games at the LNER Community Stadium soon."