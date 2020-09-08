AN appeal has gone out after a number of cars were vandalized in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police say that some time between 9pm and 10pm on Monday, September 7, a number of vehicles were damaged in Gladstone Road and Columbus Ravine in Scarborough.
A spokesman said: "It appears that several vehicles parked in these locations have had their wing mirrors damaged. We are appealing for anyone who saw this happening or who may have dash cam or CCTV footage to please get in touch.
"You can call 101 or email the officer in the case Jonathan.Dillon@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk – please quote reference number 12200157021.
"Alternatively, you can provide anonymous information in confidence by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."