A former Conservator of Paintings at the Louvre has joined a leading York conservation and heritage charity. Yorkshire-born Carole Milner, who spent 16 years working in Paris as a conservator, including at the Louvre, has become a Trustee of the York Consortium for Conservation & Craftsmanship.
The Consortium aims to develop the pool of skilled heritage craftsmen and conservators in York. It also offers annual bursaries to talented young craftsmen and women.
As well as having worked at the Louvre, Carole is also the former Head of Conservation at the Museums & Galleries Commission.