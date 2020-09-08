AN EXHIBITION including portraits of NHS heroes by a York artist will be held at a venue in the city.
Karen Winship, from Osbaldwick, produced 24 portraits of NHS staff from all over England and Ireland.
The artist wanted to show her appreciation for all the hard work that the NHS has put in to help to control the Covid-19 pandemic this year.
In July, Karen held a ‘walking gallery’ at her home, which allowed people to come and view her portraits from a distance, as they were displayed in the windows of her home, along with six of her neighbours supporting her.
Now, the portraits which did not sell will go on display at in an exhibition at City Screen in York until September 28.
Karen started her career as a graphic designer, before gaining her teaching degree. She also gets involved with local community art projects.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment