THE latest figures confirm that there have been four new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area, along with a significant increase in North Yorkshire.
The data from Public Health England confirms that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area is now 999, just one case away from passing the grime milestone of 1,000.
There has been a significant increase in the North Yorkshire County Council in the last 24 hours, with a further 29 cases taking the total in the area to 2,886.
There have also been two new cases recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire, taking the total there to 1,743.
There have been a total of 352,520 in the UK, an increase of 2,948 in the last 24 hours.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.