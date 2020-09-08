HOME care company, Home Instead Senior Care York, Scarborough, and Ryedale, is giving back to its employees by investing in a holiday home, which is free to use for all staff members.
Luke Norbury, owner of Home Instead, invested in the holiday property in Amble, Northumberland as a way to reward his staff for the work they do in caring for their elderly clients.
Home Instead specialise in providing personalised at-home care for elderly people within the North Yorkshire area, with services ranging from companionship and home help, to more specialist dementia and respite care.
All Home Instead York, Scarborough, and Ryedale employees are welcome to use the property for a ‘staycation’, which has been incredibly popular due to the ever-changing overseas travel restrictions in place in the UK.
Home Instead caregiver Rete, who visited the holiday home last month after her trip to Tunisia was cancelled due to the pandemic, said: “I am incredibly grateful to Luke for letting me and my family stay in Amble for a few days, we had a fantastic time visiting many of the beautiful beaches and castles in the area. It was just the break we needed after a stressful few months; we can’t wait to go back again next year.”