COVID-19 has disrupted our way of living, stolen our freedoms and changed the way we go about our everyday lives.

Many people have been confronted with isolation, others loss. The ache of loneliness has grown as weeks have turned to months. It has been even more challenging for our older and more vulnerable residents.

As we have overcome these personal hurdles, we face new trials.

The UK faces the greatest economic depression known; this next wave is starting to bite. Outstripping all other European countries, the UK’s slump has already shown a fall in GDP by 20.4% compared with Germany (10.1%), Belgium (12.2%), Italy (12.4%), France (13.8%), Portugal (14.1%) and an EU average of (11.9%). Now isolated from the EU, we have a solitary battle to fight, away from the solidarity that the protection of being joined together brought.

Not only have we endured the highest level of Covid-19 deaths, but the greatest economic loss.

As redundancies accelerate, more people face excruciating levels of hardship, and with York expected to be one of the hardest hit places because our economy is built on tourism and retail, it is local people that will feel this pain unless those in power provide the safety nets needed.

It feels, to me, that despite the “whatever it takes” Chancellor’s promises, that he has now abandoned us at the worst of times.

Unemployment and hardship, bring their own isolation without the fulfilment of work and respective social interactions. Ever deepened by the lack of money and debt, life can feel empty and void of purpose. Our natural means of contentment and our dependency on one another stripped away.

On a national level we have lost our connectivity to other states, and on a personal level we have lost our connectivity to family, friends and neighbours, to work colleagues, and to our communities.

Government is meant to shield its people from harm; this Government, despite all the bravado, has taken us to the cliff top.

Isolated. Alone. Staring at the horizon, it is not clear if a rescue boat will come to our aid. It feels unlikely.

Both Government and Council are rudderless, as we enter these choppy waters. The interventionist instincts of Labour to throw out life rafts are absent from these administrations.

We are ambitious. We want to protect you. We want to see you thrive.

Out of this void, we have a vision of the kind of country that we want to rebuild where each and every one of you has a part to play.

Now more than ever we need to build on the talents and skills each one of us possesses to equip, encourage and prepare us for a better way of life, that reaches out to those in greatest need and ensure the businesses that you have long invested in flourish and the services you provide valued.

Government should not be taking TV licences from older people or pay rises from NHS and care staff.

Ministers must stop ignoring the 3.5m denied any financial support during Covid-19, or abruptly end the furlough scheme which many still need to depend on.

We all know that failing to provide crucial protection for businesses will only cause the economy to fail further and make recovery harder.

As we await the hope of a vaccine, we also need a cure for the economic devastation we are facing.

As the nights are starting to draw in, the difficulties we face seem harder to overcome but they are not insurmountable.

We can work together to change things.

I, my team and York’s Labour councillors are here to help. Our purpose is to support you, to walk with you through these challenges; your fight is our fight, and we are determined to make things different. Losing elections for Labour is devastating, it robs us of the power to transform people’s lives and protect the society we live in.

But Labour will never give up on you. We will never stop striving to make this inclusive society a reality. The isolation of Covid-19, the loss of freedom, identity, friendships and work may be costly, but Labour’s focus is to break the walls of isolation and build a new society connected in purpose and mission.

As we reach out to you in this coming season, hold onto us tight. You are not alone.

Together we will rebuild and make things right for you again.