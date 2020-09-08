MOUNTAIN rescue have helped a woman with a suspected broken ankle in North Yorkshire.
Nineteen members of Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SRMRT) attended the incident on Lower Bridestones, in Dalby Forest, on Monday afternoon after they were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
A spokesperson for the SRMRT said: “A crew were with the patient but needed our assistance to evacuate the patient to the ambulance parked at Staindale car park, in Dalby Forest.”
Members placed the woman in a casbag and then transported her to the ambulance for urgent medical care.
