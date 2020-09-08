THE latest figures confirm that there have been no further Covid-19 deaths at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The data from NHS England confirms that the total number of deaths within the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There has been one further death in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further eight people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,619.
Patients were aged between 43 and 92 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from September 5 to September 7, with the majority on or after September 6.
Their families have been informed