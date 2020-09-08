POLICE have made two arrests after an incident in York which left a man badly hurt.
Shortly after 8.15pm yesterday (Monday), police received a report from the ambulance service of a man seriously injured at an address on Ouseburn Avenue in Acomb, North Yorkshire Police said.
The 27-year-old man was taken to hospital and is described as being in a stable condition, the force added.
It confirmed that officers have arrested two men in connection with this incident and both remain in police custody at this time.
Police are not currently looking for any further suspects in connection with this incident, the force said.
If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information which could help police establish the full circumstances, then call 101 quoting reference number NYP-07092020-0497
