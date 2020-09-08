PARTS of a popular York riverside footpath have closed from today.

The footpath and steps at the end of Longfield Terrace which leads down to the Ouse has been shut until October 16 for flood barrier work to take place.

The Environment Agency has been working throughout the year to raise the embankment on the field behind St Peter’s and St Olave’s schools and until recently had left open a footpath that came out in Westminster Road, but that too has now been closed while works are carried out.

It marks the start of works that will see the path along the river Ouse - directly next to Almery Terrace after Scarborough Bridge closed until November.

This is for construction work on the raised embankment that begins at the end of Almery Terrace and for better flood gates and glass panels to be installed in front of the houses.

The route will be shut between 8am and 5pm - however the closures will not be every day and people will need to check signs and social media for updates.

The scheme aims to provide better protection from flooding for 134 homes.

David Morrey, project manager for the Environment Agency, said: “We understand that this will be an inconvenience to people who use the riverside path, but this is essential flood defence work to better protect homes from something that can have a devastating impact on people’s lives.”

It is hoped the flood defence works will be finished by the end of the year.

The area already has defences, including flood walls in the gardens of homes on Almery Terrace - but these may be too low to face future floodwaters according to the Environment Agency.

In response the organisation is raising the height of the walls with glass panels - so light is not blocked - and raising the height of the embankment in the field and extending it through to St Peter’s School playing field.

Email yorkfloodplan@environment-agency.gov.uk for more information or follow @EnvAgencyYNE for updates on the closure plans.